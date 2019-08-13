Frenchie Esau Genola Feather, 95, of Saltillo, Mississippi, and formerly of Clarksdale, Mississippi, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Mrs. Feather was born on July 14, 1924, in Linn, Mississippi, the youngest child of the late Simon Esau Genola and Olive Beevers Genola. She was married for over 64 years to Robert I. Feather, Sr., until his passing in 2005. She was preceded in death by her sons, Ronald Lynn Feather and Amos Lee Feather, Sr.; a brother, Vencient B. Genola, and two sisters, Dorothy G. Lewis and Beryl G. Greer; a son-in-law, Marvin E. Fullilove, Sr.; a daughter-in-law, Ethel A. Feather; and a great-granddaughter, Marianna Faye Fullilove. Survivors include her children, Robert I. Feather, Jr., of Pontotoc, Mississippi; Nancy F. Fullilove of Saltillo, Mississippi; Alice F. Childress (Andy) of Ripley, Tennessee; Carolyn F. Roye (Tim) of Mooreville, Mississippi; and James E. Feather (Beverly) of Saltillo, Mississippi; two daughters-in-law, Susan M. Feather of New Albany, Mississippi, and Rita S. Feather of Lambert, Mississippi; an "adopted" daughter, Cathy Martin of New Albany, Mississippi; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. While living in Clarksdale, Frenchie was an active and faithful member of Clarksdale Baptist Church for over 50 years, where she taught children's Sunday School and kept the nursery for many years and later participated in the Women's Prayer Group and Senior Adult Choir. She was employed by a local daycare for over 20 years and greatly enjoyed caring for the little ones who attended there. Additionally, she was employed for many years as a school crossing guard and worked in the cafeteria of Eliza Clark Elementary School. Children were always a big part of her life. After moving to Saltillo in 2002, she became an active member of First Baptist Church Saltillo. Although unable to attend regularly for the last few years, she remained a member of the Sunshine Women's Sunday School Class. Having mastered the art of crochet very early in her life, Frenchie delighted in giving away her handiwork to her children and friends at Christmas. She also greatly enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, working crossword puzzles and Sudoku, and being surrounded by her family. Frenchie will be remembered by all for her sweet, infectious smile and the love she shared with so many. Her life was truly a shining example of her faith put into practice. Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday August 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church Saltillo, with Dr. Ronnie Hatfield and Reverend Lee Waller, her grandson-in-law, officiating. Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Thursday August 15, 2019 in Oakridge Cemetery in Clarksdale. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday August 14, 2019 at W. E. Pegues in Saltillo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
