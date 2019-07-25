Leroy Fells 80 passed away July 20, 2019 at the Norh MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born March 20, 1939 to the late Jessie Fells and Lillie Bell Rogers Fells. He was a member of Good Hope M. B. Church in Shannon, MS. He served as a deacon, foreign mission treasurer and a member of the male choir.. He worked many year in the field of welding for RCDC company in Tupelo, MS and Lauderdale Hamilton Inc.. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was united in Holy matrimony to Margie Jones Fells for 52 years. Services will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Good Hope M. B. Church with Rev. Letoris Shumpert officiating. Burial will be in the Jones Cemetery in Shannon, MS Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3-5 and family hour 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include, his wife, Margie Fells; two daughters, Jacqueline Fells and Felitia Fells; one grandson, Zaacheaus Fells; two brothers, Jessie Fells and Edward (Shirley) Fells; four sisters, Ida Collier, Rennie Oludu, Bobbie (Bobby) Hawthrone and Lottie Fells; 5 sisters -in-law and 5 brothers -in- law ahost of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Durell Fells, 3 sisters-in-law and 2 brother-in-law. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
