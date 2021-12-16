59, passed away on Dec., 11, 2021 at her residence in Shannon. Jackline Marie Fells-Smith was born to Rudell Fells (late) and Ella Wee Washington on Nov. 24, 1970 in Lee Co. Jackline Marie Fells-Smith is survived by her mother; Ella Wee Washington. Two daughters; Marquitta Fells and Alexius Young both of Shannon. One son; Janario Fells of Shannon. Two sisters; Brenda Kizer (Anthony) of Verona and Debra Morris (Steve) of Verona. One brother; Willie Fells of Nashville, Tennessee. There are also 6 grandchildren. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by LaToya Fells. The visitation will be Fri., Dec. 17, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Highs Chapel located at 314 Hodges Ave., Shannon, MS 38868 with Pastor Morris Loving officiating. The burial will follow at New Cemetery located in Shannon. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
