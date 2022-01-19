Kathryn "Kay" M. Felton, age 95, passed away January 19, 2022. She was born January 20, 1926 to Lloyd Lewis Krebs and Elizabeth Krebs in Aransas Pass, TX. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She shared her experience, strength, and hope with others throughout her life. She is survived by her daughters, Becky Jolly and Lisa Felton (Sharon); son-in-law, Bob Kitchens; three grandchildren, Jessica Hunt (Brad), Amy Coe (David), and Rob Kitchens, six great grandchildren, Bryson, Hayden, Ella, Jacob, Lillian, and Ethan; and two great great grandchildren, Harper and Palmer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vick Felton; daughter, Sheron Kitchens; brother, Lloyd Krebs, and parents. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
