Flora Lorene Fennell passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at her home at the age of 87. She was born December 21, 1934 in Talladega, Alabama, the daughter of Jim and Mary Langley Morris. She was the widow of Benson Fennell to whom she was married for 63 years. Flora was a longtime dedicated member of Richmond Pentecostal Church. She absolutely loved listening to southern gospel music. Flora was a talented quilter and produced many beautiful quilts for her family. She enjoyed visiting with kinfolks, discussing the latest family news. Her family and neighbors would always smile when they would see Flora taking long rides with her son in his side by side which seemed to bring her contentment in her later years. Flora leaves behind her four children, Cloyce Fennell and wife, Kathy of Nettleton, Wanda Barnard Lindsey of Mooreville, Tommy Fennell of Mooreville, and Pam Holloway and husband, Marty, of Fulton; five grandchildren, Rachel, Jonathan, Steven, Rebecca, and Marty; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a grandson, Joseph Lindsey; two brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating Flora's life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Ricky Pierce and Rev. Sammy Raper officiating. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Barnard, Steven Fennell, Marty Holloway Jr., Buddy Brown, Ricky Dill, Chip Riner, and Rickie Roberts. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Kindred Hospice and especially Flora's special CNA, Abigail Jones, for their compassionate care. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
