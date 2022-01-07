George Orville Fennell, 87, of the Shiloh Community in Mantachie, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Tupelo Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born October 27, 1934, to Tom and Jimmie Mae Rusoe Fennell. He had been a member of the First Jesus Name Church of Mantachie for over 50 years. He was retired from Krueger Metal after more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed watching basketball, and he especially loved taking care of his cats and dogs. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9, at the Center Star Cemetery in Mantachie with Rev. Jacky Byrd officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one sister, Jessie Mae Hughes of Tupelo; two sisters-in-law, Kay Fennell of Mantachie and Flora Fennell of Mooreville; several nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Rubel Fennell, O'Neal Fennell, and Benson Fennell; his wives; and his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George's name, to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
