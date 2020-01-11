VARDAMAN -- Bernice Ferguson, 91, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Nursing Home in Calhoun City, MS. Services will be on January 12, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Vardaman, MS. Visitation will be on 1: 30 PM until 2:30 PM Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Cemetery, Pittsboro, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.