Elaine Washington Ferguson, 74, of New Market, AL, formerly of Houston, MS, passed away at home on September 5, 2019, following a thirteen-year battle with cancer. Elaine was born August 1, 1945, in Pontotoc county, MS, to the late O.C. and Era [Burt] Washington. She graduated from high school in Randolph, MS, in 1963. Elaine married Jimmy Dale Ferguson on November 13, 1965 and was a homemaker working various jobs for nearly 30 years, before returning to school and earning a degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 1993. Elaine was a godly wife, mother, and grandmother and was active in church her entire life. Elaine loved the Lord, and she showed his love to the countless people she cared for throughout her life. After retirement, Jimmy and Elaine moved to Alabama to be closer to children and grandchildren. Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jimmy Dale Ferguson; two daughters, Christy (Billy) Taylor and Dena (Evan) Wagner; seven grandchildren, Will Taylor, CJ Brazell, Abigail Wagner, Grant Wagner, Isabella Taylor, Luke Wagner, and Caroline Taylor; and her sister, Evelyn Daniel; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7 at Hazel Green Funeral Home from 1:30 to 3:30, with funeral services immediately following with Dr. Tommy Bolan officiating. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery in New Market. Pallbearers are Billy Taylor, Will Taylor, CJ Brazell, Evan Wagner, Grant Wagner, and Luke Wagner. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to First Baptist Church of Meridianville, 175 Monroe Rd., Meridianville, AL, 35759 or Mission Firefly, PO Box 793, Hazel Green AL, 35750.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.