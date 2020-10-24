COLUMBUS, GEORGIA - Larry Thomas Ferguson, 71, of Ellerslie, Georgia passed away on October 18th, 2020 after a long illness. Mr. Ferguson was born August 26th, 1949 in Sylacauga, Alabama. He was the son of O.T. and Hattie Ruth Ferguson, and grew up in Union County, Mississippi on the family farm. He was a graduate of East Union High School, University of Mississippi, and Georgia State University.
Always looking for ways to help those in need, Larry spent his career as a Child Protective Services caseworker and later as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Georgia. He was well-read man with a deep appreciation of literature, art, history, and culture. He loved cooking, golfing, and appreciated sports of all kinds. He was a source of optimism, insight, and empathy to his family and friends, and he will be missed.
Survivors include his two daughters, Emily Ferguson Little of Columbus, GA, and Shannon Ferguson and husband, Crawford White of La Grange Park, IL; two brothers, Kelly Ferguson, and wife Sandi of Pontotoc, Mississippi, and Rickey Ferguson of Guntown, Mississippi; one grandchild, Charlotte Little.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Lee County, Mississippi.
