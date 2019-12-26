Benjamin Lee Ferguson, 42, of Ripley, formerly of Grenada, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford. He was born March 8, 1977 in Grenada and was a graduate of Grenada High School and Holmes Community College. Lee was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Ripley and was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman. Lee was a man of many skills and spent a great deal of his life working in carpentry and construction. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada with Rev. Jason Franklin, Pastor of First United Methodist Church - Ripley, officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until service time Saturday at McKibben and Guinn. Survivors include his daughter, McCasland Ferguson of Grenada; son, Montgomery Ferguson of Grenada; mother and step-father, Jeannie and Fred Fortier of Ashland; father, Sammy Ferguson of Grenada; two brothers, Sammy Ferguson, III of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Joel Ferguson of Olive Branch; half-sister, Kerri Deason of Grenada; step-sister, Holly Fortier of Ripley; and step-brother, Freddie B. Fortier of Ripley. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Travis and Irene Bailey and Gerald and Ann Ferguson. Pallbearers will be Charlie Coombs, Drew Coombs, Kyle Coombs, Michael Ferguson, Dexter Havens and Elliott Juchheim. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
