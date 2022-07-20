SYLVIA FERGUSON September 1, 1940 - July 19, 2022 Sylvia Hawthorne Ferguson of Tupelo died July 19, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 81. Sylvia was born on September 1, 1940 in Meridian but her parents moved to New Albany shortly thereafter. She attended New Albany Public schools through the 10th grade and was a cheerleader and Member of the Homecoming Court. Following a family move to Natchez, she graduated from high school there in 1958 and was active in the city's annual Pilgrimage serving as one of the hostesses for the event. Another family move got them back to New Albany after her graduation and she went to her first year of college at Northeast in Booneville. After a year at Northeast, Sylvia transferred to Delta State University where she majored in Elementary Education and gained her undergraduate degree. While there she was a cheerleader, Delta Belle and married her forever sweetheart, Bob Ferguson. From there they started a 61-year journey together that was filled with a love for each other, a love for education and a love for life. They started work in Kansas City, Kansas and Sylvia earned her Master's degree in Elementary Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. Their careers together carried them to school systems in Corinth, Columbia, Long Beach/DeLisle, Picayune and Tishomingo County. It was at Tishomingo County High School that Sylvia started Mississippi's first Vocational Child Care Center. Then they retired. Time to travel the world, which they did. See new things, which they did. Make new friends, which they did. Some 15 countries and 48 states. But the globe hopping didn't last long. Sylvia felt the need to do something really special for the field of education she so loved. And she did. The Tri-State Educational Foundation was founded in 1999 to provide scholarships and grants to eligible individuals and organizations. For more than 20 years Sylvia provided the leadership to oversee and distribute some 3,832 educational scholarships and countless grants to teachers, schools and municipalities. To date, the Foundation has provided almost $14 million in direct assistance to help further education in the region. Unfortunately, Sylvia's health began to decline in recent years necessitating a move from their Tennessee River home to Tupelo for medical purposes. Sylvia was an active member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo and the Friendship Sunday School Class. She is survived by Bobby Ferguson, her beloved husband of 61 years, and two children Bart of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Kristi of luka as well as six grandchildren and two sponsored foreign exchange students. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Everette and Opal Hawthorne, her brother Fred and sister Beth. Funeral services will be held Friday at St. Luke United Methodist Church at 11am. The services will be conducted by St. Luke's Senior Pastor Reverend Rob Gill and Reverend Amber Lea Gray. Holland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be from 10 am until service time at the church and burial will be at 1:30pm at United Funeral Home Vista Memorial Gardens in New Albany. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Avenue, Tupelo, MS 38804. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
