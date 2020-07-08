UNION COUNTY -- Vida Kaye Ferguson, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 01, 2020, at Desoto County in Baptist Memorial Hospital. A Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
