UNION COUNTY -- Vida Kaye Ferguson, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 01, 2020, at Desoto County in Baptist Memorial Hospital. A Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. 

