To die is bitter, but the idea of having to die without having lived is unbearable. March 11, 2022 at 2:40 PM, this perfect daughter, girlfriend, wife, proud mother, grandmother and white wing dove is pain free. Wanda June Ferguson was born to Ronald and Mary Ann Janes on December 13, 1956. Left behind is her husband of 40 years, John Erik (JEF) Ferguson, 2 sons, John Patrick (Lauren Shelby Pond) and Ronald Benjamin (Jamie Brooke Green), 2 granddaughters, Lola June and Liza Ann, 3 grand dogs, Moses, Teddy and Jack, and other extended family members. Seasons change, life goes on. A private memorial celebration of life will be held in Valle Crucis, North Carolina and the Gulf of Mexico within the next 40 years for remaining family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, plant several or maybe a red maple. We'd like to see them. And play some Coldplay or Fleet Mac loud, really loud. She'll like that. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
