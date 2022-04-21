On Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022, Betty Jackson Fernando, 53, resident of New Albany, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence. Services remembering the life of Mrs. Fernando will be at 12 noon Saturday, April 23 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with her son in law, Brad Wren officiating. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, April 22 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mrs. Fernando was born January 26, 1969 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Art and Iva Tyre Jackson. She was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School and continued her education at North Mississippi Community College. A member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Mrs. Fernando will be remembered as a devoted homemaker throughout her life. Affectionately known as "Bebe" to her much adored grandchildren, those who knew and love her through the years have used the following phrases to describe who she was, simple, caring, selfless and servant-hearted. She was the glue that held her family together, gave meaning of life to her husband and children and helped mold them to the wonderful adults they have become. She loved them so much and they loved her! Mrs. Fernando leaves behind a legacy of beautiful memories for her family and friends to treasure until they meet again. Loving memories will continue to be shared by her husband of 26 years, Lakshan "Lucky" Fernando, two daughters, Montana Wren (Brad) and Leela Isabella "Bella" Fernando, both of New Albany, one son, Ocean Fernando of New Albany, one sister, Barbara Jackson of Pontotoc, two brothers, Kenneth Jackson (Teresa) and Bobby Jackson (Myrtle) and three grandchildren, Willa, Autumn and Owen Wren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Matthew Raines and a brother, Joe Jackson The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
