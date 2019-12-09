Edgar Fletcher "Eddie" Ferrell Sr. was born on August 4,1943 at home in Etta, MS. It happened to be election night, and thus began his lifelong obsession with politics. His Lord called him to his final home on December 7,2019. Eddie grew up in the Philadelphia community and was a PROUD member of the last graduating class of Macedonia School. He was married (more than once) to his beloved Gay. He is survived by their three children: Lisa Adair, Ed Ferrell and Brian Ferrell (Ginger); eight grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Clark and her husband Frank Neil, and numerous cousins. After graduating from Northwest Jr. College, Eddie worked at Futorian Furniture Company. With his outgoing personality and lifetime love of "selling", he left Futorian to work for the local radio station "selling ads". When the boom of copy machines hit the market in the 1980's, Eddie went to work for Copywrite Inc. and sold a copier to every church and school in North Mississippi. Everybody knew and loved Eddie Ferrell. We will all remember his sense of humor, love of sports, (especially Ole Miss), generous heart and community kindness. His service will be Tuesday, December 10, at Philadelphia Baptist Church with visitation at 11:00 am and service following at 1:00 pm. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Philadelphia Community Center at 1303 Highway 30 East, Etta, MS 38627 For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

