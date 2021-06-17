Macy C. Ferrell

Macy Cubell Visor Ferrell, 105, passed away June 16, 2021 at her residence in New Albany, MS. She was born to Eliza Pegues Visor and Harvey Visor, October 20, 1915 in Oxford, Lafayette County, MS. Sis. Macy was a homemaker and the wife of Washington Ferrell. They were the parents of thirteen children. She was the oldest member of Zion Chapel M.B. Church where she served as Adult Sunday School Teacher for over 50 years. She was a member of the Heroines of Jericho, New Albany, Court #5 and the oldest member of the New Albany, NAACP. Sis. Macy loved people and spent her life sowing into the lives of others. She spent her time on this earth wisely. She is survived by her children; W.T. Ferell and Harvie Ferrell of Aurora, IL, John (Alice) Ferrell of Westerville, OH, Hayes (Charlene) Ferrell of Stone Mountain, GA, Paul Ferrell (Yvonne) of Memphis, TN, Grace Goree and Vickie McNeil of New Albany, MS, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren, the Zion Chapel Church family, nieces, nephews, other special family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband: Washington Ferrell, an infant son, daughters: Lou Mamie Haynes, Adgria O. Jones and Lora Lovell Spikener, sons: Elton Ferrell and Hugh Wesley Ferrell. Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 4:00-6:00 at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home. Funeral Service, Saturday, June 19, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Zion Chapel M.B. Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery, New Albany, MS. For condolences and further information, please visit www.serenityfuneralhomeinc.com

