Angelynn Kay "Angie" Ferrero, 70, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab. She was born October 23, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan to Tony and Frances Armstrong Ferrero. A longtime resident of Lee County, Angie was a social worker for the Department of Human Services for 40 years. She was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church where volunteered in many capacities including the church library. She was an avid reader and loved to play the organ. Angie leaves behind her cousins, Billy Haas (Rose), Joahn Summers (Stacy), Vickie Avara (Gary) Linda Johnson (Mark), Lorraine Waskelis; and two special friends, Penny Crowson and Sandy Porter, all of Tupelo. A private graveside service honoring her life will be held Saturday at the Saltillo Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her mother. Fathers Tim Murphy, Henry Shelton, and Kevin Slattery will officiate. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
