Lola Palmer Fielder Tupelo - Lola Fielder, 99, passed away on December 18, 2020 at Sanetuary Hospice House. She was a beloved wife of 57 years, a homemaker for many years and retired from Itawamba manufacturing company. She was a Baptist and enjoyed spending time with her family and dear friends. Services will be held at Waters Funeral home, Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Center Starr Cemetery. She is survived by a son Gordon Fields (Jane), sisters Lavern Butler, Bonita Hester, Prebeline Ratlif, Dorathy Page, brothers Kenith Palmer, Robert Palmer, grandchildren Terry, Slate, Blakney, Mark Fielder, (8) grandchildren and (9) great great grandchildren and a special friend Billie Norris. She was preceded in death by her husband Elbert Fields, a son Ray Fielder,(4) brothers Troy Kenith, Leroy, Corbet, Billy Waye Palmer and her parents Jasper and Ozzie Whitaker Palmer. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 1 until service time at 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.