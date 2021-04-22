Bobby Fields , 66, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, April 25,2021 1:00 p.m. at Porter Memorial Park . Visitation will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 3:00 p.m. -5: p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook @www.agnewandsons.com .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.