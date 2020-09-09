Donald Ray "Don" Fields, 71, passed from Sanctuary Hospice House into eternal life in Heaven on September 7, 2020, after a brief illness. The only child of Alton and Evangeline "Vangie" Deen Fields, Don was born in Clarksdale on June 29, 1949. He was a graduate of Coahoma County High School in Clarksdale, and earned a degree in marketing from Mississippi State University. On December 30, 1978, he married his sweetheart, Eileen Haley McIngvale of Hernando. For many years, Don was employed as a supervisor and salesperson in the commercial truck line industry. His sales career continued at Aberdeen RV until his retirement. Don was a man of faith and a dedicated member of Woodland Baptist Church in the Troy community for over thirty years. He enjoyed his Sunday School class and was a member of the church security team. An avid outdoorsman, Don especially enjoyed hunting and fishing and was never happier than when he was in the woods hunting or on the lake fishing. He was a certified dog trainer, a skilled marksman, and a firearms expert and instructor. He also enjoyed primitive hunting and camping and specialized in cast iron cooking for groups large or small. He held Master Gardener certification and was a former member of Lee County Master Gardeners. Don is survived by his wife of 41 years, Eileen Fields of Pontotoc County, his mother, Vangie Fields of Tupelo; his children: George McIngvale II, Haley Wade McIngvale and his wife, Dara, all of Hernando; and Sara McIngvale Swindle and her husband, Randy, of Dauphin Island, Alabama; his brother-in-law, Wayne Haley and his wife, Vicki, of Denton, Texas; twelve grandchildren: Mize McIngvale, Abigayle McIngvale Goldman, George S McIngvale III, Aaron McIngvale, Molly McIngvale, Kirill Safrin, Haley Wade McIngvale II, Sara Helen McIngvale, Emma McIngvale, Hinton McIngvale, Leighton Swindle, and Keller Swindle; "grandchildren of the heart," Melanie Harris and Ryan Davis; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Fields, and his grandparents, O.W. and Altie Deen and George and Nell Fields. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation. A private family service will be held at a later date. New Albany Funeral and Cremation is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gideons International (gideons.org). The family expresses appreciation to the staff and volunteers at Sanctuary Hospice House for their compassionate care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.