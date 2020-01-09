OKOLONA -- Emma Fields, 81, passed away Sunday, January 05, 2020, at home in OKOLONA. Services will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Grove U.M. Church. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Union Grove U.M. Church. Burial will follow at Fields Cemetery.

