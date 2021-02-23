Esther E. Fields, 66, passed away on Feb. 16, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Esther E. Fields was born to her late parents, Henry Cooperwood and Queen Esther Lucas Cooperwood on July 26, 1954 in Chickasaw Co. Esther E. Fields is survived by one son; Jonathon A. Fields of Okolona. Three sisters; Hazel Fleming (Joe) of Pontotoc, Ruby Pulliam of Okolona, and Meleoline Cooperwood of Verona. Three brothers; Billy Cooperwood (Lynn) of Amory, Henry Cooperwood (Shante) of Okolona and Don Cooperwood (Katrina) Hampton, Va. two aunts from St. Louis, one uncle from Tupelo, and one great aunt; Sally Cooperwood of Okolona. There is also one grandchild, Zori J. Fields. The visitation will be on Fri., Feb. 26, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy in place. The graveside service will be on Sat., Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Prayer Mt. Methodist Church cemetery with Pastor Phillip Collyer officiating. Social distancing will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
