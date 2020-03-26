TUPELO -- Michael Lamar Fields, 47, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Private Graveside service for immediate family members only. at Porter's Memorial Garden, Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.

