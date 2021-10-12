Timothy Shane Fields, age 54, of Baldwyn, MS passed away October 10, 2021 at his residence. Memorial services will be 11:00 am Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel in Reform, AL with Rev. Ryan James and Bro. Hunter Fields officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Harry Fields, Sr. and Margie Elmore Fields and his brother, James H. Fields, Jr. Survivors include his best friend of 21 years, Robert "Bobby"; two sisters, Dawn Fields (Keith) of Columbus, MS and Tiffany Fields of Baldwyn, MS; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; extended family, Mama Tammy, Daddy Bob and Chris H.(Angie), all of Baldwyn, MS; caregiver, Lisa Holman and his good friends, Terry and Linda Murphy of Baldwyn, MS, Julia Brinker of Egypt, MS, Linda Young of Baldwyn, MS and Angela Barr of Birmingham, AL. Shane was born February 13, 1967 in Columbus, MS. He was employed in food service management. Shane enjoyed traveling, cooking, watching Golden Girls, spending time with his family and friends and loved his dog, Sassy. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019, info@yourcpf.org.
