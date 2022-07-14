Teresa Ann Fields was born July 15, 1969, to the late Feaster White and Ruthie Mae Fields in Tupelo, MS. She attended Tupelo High School and Mississippi State University. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she served as the church secretary and treasurer. Over the years, Teresa had various occupations with K.I. Furniture, Food World, Wal-Mart, Super Bingo, Magnolia Bingo, and Tax Pro USA. She also enjoyed volunteering at Lift, Inc. Her hobbies included playing bingo, doing taxes, spending time with her grandson, traveling to Florida, cooking (especially mustard greens and potato salad), and helping anyone she could. Teresa leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Alvin Montrel Robinson; grandson, Zarrius Polk; brothers, Caster Fields, Timothy Fields, and Scott Fields, all of Tupelo, MS, Pastor Terry Traylor (Cheryl) of Saltillo, MS, Jo White of Dallas, TX, Michael Bumphis of Tupelo, MS, and Hardis White (Velma) of Chicago, IL; sisters, Tasser Bumphis and Sherry Edward (Hiram), both of Tupelo, MS, Mary White of St. Louis, MO, Linda Fells of Shannon, MS, and Geraldine Sample of Chicago, IL; a best friend who was like a sister, Kanika (Rodney) Kohlheim; special friends, Terry McShan, Judy Payne, Michelle Trice, Rena Stubbs, and Hazel Barnes; her godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Hester White, Wilma Dean White-Isby, Moella Sample, and Annie Sue Miller. Visitation will be Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5 PM - 7 PM, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Tupelo, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11 AM at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Porter's Memorial Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
