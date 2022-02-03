Terry "BB" Fields was born January 26, 1958, to Wilford Green and the late Mary "Sis" Fields. Terry made his peaceful transition from this earthly life at the NMMC in Tupelo, MS on January 29, 2022. He was 64 years old. Earlier in life, he briefly attended Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, Nettleton, MS. He also attended Nettleton High School. Terry was a faithful employee of Eljer Plumbing Company Verona, MS for 20 years, Romie's Grocery, and served as a Catering Supervisor at Hilton Garden Inn both in Tupelo, MS. Terry was someone who enjoyed his life. Entertaining, helping others, cooking, fishing, sports, laughing, joking, and family gatherings are just small things he done to fulfill his time here with us. Those left to cherish him in their memories are his son, Jarvis (Raven) Fields; father, Wilford Green Sr.; nine siblings: Lisa (David) Goree, Ricky (Vickie) Fields both of Shannon, MS, Tyrone Fields of Verona, MS, Tammy Fields of Tupelo, MS. Etoil Green, Joe Willie Goree, Debra Gardner, Wilford (Joyce) Green Jr., and Curtis (Jennifer) Green all of Shannon, MS. Aunts and Uncles: Curmie (Herbert) Arnold, Martha "Sue" Fields of Nettleton, MS. Joyce Brooks of Tupelo, MS. Shirley (Robert) Cooley of Shannon, MS, W.T. (Annie) Green of Nettleton, MS, NA (Mary) James of St. Louis, MO. Special friends including Mr. Kilgore, Mike Haynes, Morris Cayson, and a host of others. Services will be on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:00pm at Truth Trinity Ministries in Tupelo. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time on Sunday at the church. Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton is in charge of arrangements. Terry was proceeded in death by his mother Mary "Sis" Fields, Randy Hughes, bother Johnny Fields, nephew Lemiro Fields, niece Laken Goree, and grandparents Candy and Martha Fields, Joseph Green and Joe Willie Walker.
