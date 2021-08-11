Evangeline Deen Fields, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2021, at the Leeper House of Traceway Retirement Community. Fondly known as Vangie, she was the daughter of O.W. and Altie Deen Fields of Blue Mountain, MS, born August 27, 1927. Vangie was active in her church, Parkway Baptist, and in her community until her health began to fail. She moved to Traceway and began a new chapter seldom meeting a stranger. Conversations with friends and family were always a joyful part of her day. She was recently quoted in a Traceway publication as saying, "Life is always good, just sometimes you have to pick through some of the bad to get all the goodies." Vangie never missed a moment to capture all the "goodies" in life. Vangie remained true to her roots of Blue Mountain. She and her late husband established the Alton Lamar and Vangie Deen Fields Ministerial, Missions, and/or Church Related Vocation Endowment Scholarship to be awarded to a deserving recipient each year at Blue Mountain College. Vangie is survived by her daughter-in-law Eileen Fields of Pontotoc County. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Alton Lamar Fields, and her son, Donald Ray Fields. Due to COVID 19, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Tupelo Memorial Park Cemetery with W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. The family expresses their appreciation to the staff of Traceway and the Leeper House for their compassionate care. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.