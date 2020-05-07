HAMILTON -- Willie Gene Fields, 65, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at NMMC in TUPELO. Services will be on Sat, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bethel M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on one prior to funeral service at Bethel M.b. Church Cemetery.

