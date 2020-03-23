Clarence Mitchel Fikes, 87, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Oaktree Manor in Amory. He was born April 27, 1932, the eldest of six born to Clarence Marion and Vera Umfress Fikes. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University and served his country for four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked as a human resource officer for the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson until he retired. He was of the Baptist faith. Private graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mark Thornton officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include three brothers, Charles Fikes (Edith), Harold Fikes, and Ben Fikes (Linda); a sister-in-law, Margaret Fikes; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Dorothy Hamm; and one brother, Jimmy Fikes. Condolences may be shared with the Fikes family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
