Charles Ralph Fikes, known affectionately as Uncle Charlie, Mr. Charlie, and most importantly, Pop, 87, met his Savior face to face on September 1, 2021. While his family greatly mourns his loss, they are celebrating a life well lived to the fullest and an eternal life that will not be bound by the chains of earthly existence. Charles was born on March 11, 1934, to C.M. and Vera Umfress Fikes of the Tilden Community of Itawamba County. He graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Community College. He was in the United States Army from 1958 - 1962 where he was stationed in California and Germany. Charles would meet the love of his life, Edith Duke Fikes in June 1959, and after a whirlwind courtship would marry on December 16, 1959. They would go on to build a house together in the Chesterville Community where they would reside together for over 61 years. He sang ``You are my Sunshine" to "his girls", raised them to believe in Jesus, and never missed an opportunity to introduce them to anyone he met. Charles was an extremely hard and dedicated worker with a work ethic that was second to none. He worked for over 47 years at Day-Brite/Thomas Lighting in Tupelo, MS before his retirement in 1999. He was a founding member of Providence Sovereign Grace Baptist Church. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Charles was welcomed into heaven by his parents, his brothers, Jimmy and Mitch Fikes, his sister, Dorothy Hamm, his sisters-in-law Martha Fikes, and Nell Fikes. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Edith Duke Fikes of Tupelo, his children, Karen and Brian McMillin of Tupelo and Kathie and Kenneth Scott of Saltillo; his grandchildren who loving referred to him as "Pop", Logan Gray, Ansley McMillin, and Mallory McMillin. His brothers and sisters, Ben and Linda Fikes of Fulton, Harold and Sarah Fikes of Mantachie, Joe Hamm of Belmont, Margaret Fikes of Fulton, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind close friends and neighbors for over 50 years, Bob & Midge Earnest and another friend Ron Graham, who he met through a fence when they became neighbors and quickly became great friends. Pallbearers will be his nephews, Mike Fikes, Craig Fikes, Jason Fikes, Danny Golding, and his friends Ron Graham and Tim Sudduth. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Earnest, Bill Blount and Terry Hamm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House. Charles' favorite Bible verse was Jude 24-25 and we know beyond a doubt that he was presented as faultless before his Savior on Wednesday, "Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Savior, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen." Funeral Services will be 2 PM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don McCain officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Saturday. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
