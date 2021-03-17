Clovis Wade Fikes,64, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home. He was born October 3, 1956, in Fulton, to Delmus Wade and Sarah Hellen Parker Fikes. He was a member of Carter Baptist Church in Alabama. He worked at Mueller Brass and then at Lilly Company, where he retired after 41 years of working. He was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but most of all, loved being around his grandchildren. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife, Vicki Fikes of Fulton; one son, Jason Fikes (Vicki) of Fulton; one daughter, Misti Payne (B.J.) of Nettleton; one brother, Dale Fikes of Tupelo; two sisters, Delores Gasaway and Charlotte Fikes, both of Tupelo; a nephew, J.J. Humphries of Vina, Ala.; and six grandchildren, Carson Fikes, Hunter Fikes, Elizabeth Fikes, Bailey Payne, Nathan Fikes, and Weston Payne. He was preceded in death by one son, Justin Fikes; one brother, Connie Fikes; two sisters, Brenda Fikes and Francis Fikes; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Jason Fikes, J.J. Humphries, Adam Carroll, Daniel Carroll, and Forrest Wade "Twig" Williams. Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Fikes family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.