LeeAnn Jean Fili, 26, was born October 25, 1994, and grew up in Nesbit, MS. LeeAnn was a graduate of Lewisburg High School, where she played softball and the clarinet in the band and was a member of the Northwest Ranger Marching Band at Northwest Mississippi Community College. She passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, in Olive Branch, as a result of a car accident. LeeAnn had a huge heart and was always true to herself. She loved her family, her friends, the outdoors, and making people laugh. LeeAnn is survived by her parents Vince and Vicky Fili of Nesbit; grandmother Barbara Fili of Lakeland; sisters Kelly Nelson of Memphis, Janice Nelson of Hernando, Katie Stribling (Lance) of Nesbit, Beth Miller (Josh) of Hernando and Nikki Fili of Memphis; her very beloved nieces and nephews Alexis Nelson, Battle Stribling, Drew Wesley, Hannah Ising, Noble Stribling, and Karabeth Stribling; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Andy "Capp" Nelson. Pallbearers will be Cody Gadd, Brandon Lulow, Jordan Wilkes, Atom Johnson, Josh Thron and Brad Pruiett. Visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Hernando, MS, from 1-3p. m. on Tuesday, September 21, with the service beginning at 3p. m. with Bro. Rob White officiating. Burial will be in Desoto Memorial Gardens. Waters Funeral Home of Baldwyn, MS is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
