Talmadge L. Finch, 79, loving and kind husband, father, grandfather and uncle and avid Mississippi State Bulldog fan and supporter went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Services will be on Saturday, December 7 at 11 am at First United Methodist Church in Booneville, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 5-8 pm also at the church and from 10 am until service time on Saturday. McMillan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Talmadge loved spending time with his family, golfing with his buddies on local courses, gardening and cheering on the Bulldogs from the stadium or in front of the television. A 1958 graduate of Tishomingo High School, Talmadge attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture education from Mississippi State University in 1963. Talmadge served in the Mississippi Army National Guard and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Booneville, the Berean Sunday School class, the Booneville Civitan Club and the National Association of Federal Retired Employees. He was on the board of directors of the Booneville Housing Authority and the Housing Association of Mississippi. He retired from Farmers Home Administration after 30 years of service as an assistant county supervisor, county supervisor and district director. He was currently employed with CMS Management of Corinth. Talmadge is survived by his wife Linda who he met at The Grill at Mississippi State and eventually married 55 years ago; son Tony (Dana) of Saltillo; daughter Tanya of Booneville; two grandchildren Emily of Starkville and Jackson of Saltillo; sister Martha (Bill) Yarbrough of Tishomingo; sister-in-law Delena Gavin of Columbus; aunt Marie Waddle of Thomasville, GA, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Talmadge E. and Maxine Finch of Tishomingo and several other family members. Pallbearers are Roger Brown, Jim Gray, Bruce McCutchen, Larry Mac Nesler, Maurice Stafford and Ashley White. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Breedlove, Gary Nesler, members of the Booneville Fire Department and his fellow members of the Booneville Civitan Club and the Berean Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
