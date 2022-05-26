Andrew Todd Finley, 52, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his residence in Nettleton. He was born on September 26, 1969 in Monroe County to parents Royce and Glenda Faye (Wardlaw) Finley. He lived most of his life in the Nettleton area. Todd served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a former police officer. He enjoyed fishing, camping, singing, listening to music and playing his guitar. Funeral services will be at the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 with Bro. Carroll Pettigrew officiating. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery in Amory. He is survived by his parents, one son, Tyler Finley, two daughters, Halie Finley (Trent Ray) and Lindsey Finley, one brother, Ricky Finley (Rhonda), three grandchildren, Finley Ray, Silas Ray and Ava Lyn Jones, special friend, Heather Hugya, two nephews, Clay and Kyle Finley, and several aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Andrew and Vivian Finley and Howard and Ovie Wardlaw. Pallbearers will be Trent Ray, Jody Earnest, Ken Harlow, Clay Finley, Kyle Finley, and Robert Wardlaw. Visitation will be Saturday before service time from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
