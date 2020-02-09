Betty Jean Finley, 83, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. She married Jack Finley on February 25, 1956. She worked for Comfort Care in Pontotoc for over 25 years. She loved flowers, hummingbirds, and her Savior Jesus Christ. She attended Toccopola Baptist Church for many years before her health declined. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Rettman; her son, Delane "Flip" Finley(Rita); her daughter, Sheila Wilson(Randy); grandson, Stephen Dillard; granddaughters, Candy Walls(Ty), Jessie CarMickle(Richard), and Vada Brewer(Ben); great-grandchildren, Jordan, Bradley, Hannah, and Jackie Drew Dillard, Kayla Mathis(Dustin), Haley and Junior Voyles, Shelby Anne Langley; great-great-grandchildren, Mesa Rein Brewer and Ryder Mathis; one brother and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Jackie; her parents, J.E. and Julia Harbin; one sister, Fanny Bell Collins; grandson, Levi and one great-grandson, Tad. Services will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gerald Finley and Bro. Donnie Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Free Will Baptist Church. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Ken Weeks, Nathan Tutor, Wally Wilson, Ben Brewer, Ted McVay, and Randy Ward. Honorary Pallbearers: Jimmie Dale Smith and Mickey Williams. Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 5-8PM and Tuesday, February 11, 12PM until service time.
