Dorothy "Dot" Grady Finley, 88, passed away on August 3, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on January 22, 1933 in Wren to parents Ed and Lucille Grady. She was a nurse for 35 years retiring from Beverly Health Care in Amory. She was also a licensed realtor. She enjoyed living on the farm and taking care of all her animals. She was known for picking up stray animals wherever she found them and bringing them home. She loved traveling with her friends and taking her grandchildren to Disneyworld. She was a member of Tranquil Methodist Church in Wren. Funeral services will be on Friday August 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Rev. Bill Bradford will be officiating. Burial will be in the Amory Historical Cemetery . She is survived by her sister, Sarah Lindsey of Nettleton; two sons, Jamey Finley (Trina) of Tupelo; Eddie Finley of Wren; two grandchildren, Hanna Hammond (Ian) of Evanston, IL: Dallas Finley (Emily) of Springdale, AR; one great grandchild, Finley Grace Hammond of Evanston, IL; two nephews, Kirk Lindsey and Milton Lindsey both of Nettleton. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband James H. Finley. Visitation will be Friday, August 6, 2021 from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. In lieu of flowers ruf.org>Give>Hanna Hammond Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
