Phyllis Marie Finley, 65, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at her sister's home in Blue Springs. She was born September 15, 1955 in New Albany to Hoyle and Ruddie Holmes Palmer. Phyllis worked as a seamstress for Lane Furniture for several years. A Methodist by faith, she loved animals and took care of her many birds, cats and dogs. Phyllis had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to her plants and flowers. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. Phyllis leaves behind her twin daughters, Andrea "Andi" Craig (Daniel) of Mantachie and Krista K. Finley of Tupelo; stepchildren, John Finley (Ann) and Peggy Finley; nine grandchildren, Aden, Isabella, Levi, Brenden Cole, Baylee, Bradley, Morgan, Christopher, and Sean; her sister, Faye Hamblin (Danny) of Blue Springs; her brothers, Charles Whitlow of Sherman; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert E. Finley. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Masks are required in compliance with the state mandate. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Tony Corrie Officiating. Burial will be in Priceville Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
