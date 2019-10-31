Stacy Warren Finley was born January 8, 1975 to John Ray and Mallie Jean Finley. Stacy professed a hope in Christ and joined Saint Paul M.B. Church in Ecru, MS. Years later Stacy joined Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Stacy loved our Lord and enjoyed working in the church. He held positions as Youth Director, Assistant Church Clerk, and Custodian. Stacy graduated from Pontotoc High School, where his favorite sports were football, power lifting, and track. He attended Hinds Junior College in Jackson, MS and majored in electronics. On June 28, 1997, Stacy married Veronica McBride, his high school sweetheart. To this union four children were born: Jerrod, Corey, Richard, and Larren Garcelle. In 2011 the Finley Family relocated to Tennessee, where they currently reside. Stacy was an active member of Abundant Life Christian Center, and later Lillard Chapel United Methodist Church. Stacy was formerly employed at Paslode for nine years, Pontotoc Electric Power Association for ten years, and was currently employed for the last eight years at Bridgestone Incorporated in La Vergne, TN. Stacy was a Christian praying man that loved the Lord, very respectful, loved his family, loved and cherished his children with all of his being, was a "Brother" to all, and a good Steward. He was not perfect, and never claimed to be, but God loved and blessed him so much. On October 24, 2019, God called Stacy home, never to see another sunrise or sunset, but to live in peace in his heavenly home for an eternity. Stacy leaves to cherish his memories: Veronica and his four children: Stacy Jerrod Finley, Corey Juwan Finley, Richard LeRyon Finley, and Larren Garcelle Finley all of Shelbyville, TN; his mother Mallie Jean Finley of Pontotoc, MS; two brothers John Ray Finley of Pontotoc, MS and Jarious (Jaynine) Jackson of Canada and Houston, TX; three sisters Sonja (David) Ortiz of Fredericksburg, VA, Rolicia Finley of Murfreesboro, TN, and Angelia (Rev. Chesteen) Wilson of Belden, MS; his brother-in-law Jason McBride of Tuscaloosa, AL, eight nieces, seven nephews, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends, his favorite Uncle Melvin Lipsey, affectionately known as "UNC", his best friends Raymond Evans and Brian Coker, and many others that are considered brothers. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019, from 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Payton Mortuary. Family hour will be from 5-6 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 am at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Viewing will be available one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at St. Paul MB Church Cemetery in Ecru, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
