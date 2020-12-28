Billy Joe Finney, 77, passed away on December 24, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on September 4, 1943 to parents W. C. "Son" Finney and Ozelle (Parker) Finney. He was a lifelong resident of the Plantersville and Nettleton area. Mr. Finney had been an auctioneer since 1964. He was a member and deacon of South Nettleton Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed talking and joking with his friends and also doing benefit auctions to help people. Funeral services will be at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jeffrey Adams officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Betty Ann (Barnes) Finney of Plantersville; two daughters, Shelia Boland (Keith) of Plantersville; Kim Best (Matt Graham) of Plantersville; one son , "Little" Billy Finney (Lacey) of Plantersville; nine grandchildren, Derrik Boland (Jennifer), Jami Boland (Katie), Ashley Best (Dusty) T. J. Best (Lindsey), Katibeth Crawley (Tanner), Jon Evan Finney, Kaydence Fay, Kyler Finney, Knox Finney; 13 great grandchildren, Briggs, Jay, Jayla, Jaycee, Ramsey, Austynn, Jordyn, Rae Rhodes, Bailey, Rylie, Colton, Jessa, Kipton and a host of friends and extended family also longtime employee Dan Guess. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter-in-law Molly Boland. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00- 2:00 p.m. before service time at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 the family request that all attendees please wear a mask and practice social distancing as mandated by the CDC guidelines. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.