Dorothy Nell (Sullivan) Finney, 84, passed away on January 5, 2021 at Riverplace Nursing Home in Amory, MS. She was born on February 18, 1936 in Lee County to parents Carlos McCowin Sullivan, Sr. and Ola Mae (Estes) Sullivan. She was a lifelong resident of Nettleton. She worked at J. C. Penny's as a sales clerk for over 30 years. She was a member of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church . She also attended the Shannon Church of Jesus Christ. She was an exceptional cook. She also enjoyed gardening and sewing. There will be a graveside service at Jones Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Paul Beam and Bro. Sammy Raper officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial of Nettleton is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband Willie Finney of Nettleton; one son, Gary Finney (Bonnie) of Nettleton; one daughter, Vickie Brownlee (Robert) of Tupelo; one sister, Doris Thompson of Nettleton; two brothers, Carlos McCowin Sullivan, Jr. of Nettleton; Sammy Wayne Sullivan of Nettleton; three grandchildren, Emilea Tackett, Cody Brownlee (Mallory), Jake Brownlee, eight great grandchildren, Lucy, Ella, Finney, Gatlin, Lake, Kodi Brooke, Mali May, and Swayze. She was preceded in death by her parents and her half sister Mauvolene Holley. There will be no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
