Seven month old Saylor Annae Finney was a beautiful little baby girl with an infectious smile and a fun loving personality. She was a healthy and happy baby who always had a smile on her face and loved to eat. Bouncy and full of energy, Saylor slipped away into the arms of her Savior on Friday, July 8, 2022 from her home in Belden. Saylor was born in New Albany on December 8, 2021 to Bronson Finney and Shawna Thompson. She also leaves her 2 year old sister, Stella Finney; her grandparents, Shelia Bray, Chris Thompson and Rachael Pillaro; Uncle, Brayden Thompson; Aunt, Sydney Thompson; her bonus dad, Anthony Kleyla; two great aunts, and many cousins and all their families. Saylor was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Bishop and great grandmother, Renee Nelson. Saylor will be remembered at a service celebrating her life at 6 PM Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Bro. Steve Denton will officiate. Visitation will begin at 5PM and continue until service time. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 6 PM Today. The family thanks all of you for your many kind deeds and expressions of love.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.