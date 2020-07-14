SNOW LAKE SHORES, MS -- James Michael Fiser, 67, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 5-7 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation with family.

