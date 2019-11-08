HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Linda Cupp Fisher, 67, passed away Thursday, November 07, 2019, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00am at Clear Creek Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held Sunday at the funeral home 4-7PM.

