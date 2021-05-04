Mrs. Ladell Fisher, 94, passed away Sunday, May 01, 2021, at her home in Taylor. Graveside. Services will be on Saturday May 8, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Yocona Cemetery Taylor. Visitation will be on Friday May 7, 2021 2:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Williams Chapel. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.