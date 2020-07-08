RED BAY, AL -- Sherry Ann Fisher, 49, passed away Tuesday, July 07, 2020, at her residence in Red Bay, AL. Graveside services will be on Friday, July 10, 3 p.m. at Single Springs Cemetery, Vina, AL. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Single Springs Cemetery, Vina, AL.
Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
