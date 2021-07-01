Steven Floyd Fisher, 65, life long resident of Dumas, passed away peacefully Wednesday June 30, 2021 at his home. Services honoring the life of Mr. Fisher will be Monday July 5, 2021 at 12 PM in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church cemetery in Union COunty. Mr. Fisher was born February 17, 1956 to the late Floyd William and Mae Johnson Fisher. He was a graduate of Pine Grove High School and received a degree in Diesel Mechanics from Northeast Mississippi Community College. In his earlier years he was employed as a diesel mechanic with Taylor Machines in Tupelo and was a much loved bus driver with South Tippah School District for 29 years before his retirement. A Christian, Mr. Fisher was a member of Dumas United Methodist Church and found much pleasure operating his sawmill and working in his garden, especially his watermelon patch. He will be remembered for his love of farming, church activities, politics and driving the school bus. A kind hearted man, he loved his friends, family, and the Lord. He knew that family is where live begins and love never ends. Visitation will be Monday July 5, 2021 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish memories include two sons, Jason Fisher of Dumas, James Fisher(Sonya) of Madison AL, one sister, Pat Helton of Hot Springs, AR and three grandchildren, Morgann, Noah, and Jonah Fisher. He is preceded in death by a brother, Thurman Eugene Fisher. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mr. Fishers family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
