Steven Floyd Fisher, 65, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home in Dumas. Services will be on Monday, July 5, 2021 at 12 PM at in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 10 AM til 12 PM at in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Plesant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

