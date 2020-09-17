Travis "Yancy" Fisher, 48, of Tupelo, Mississippi, passed away September 15, 2020. He was born July 29, 1972, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, the son of Dr. Janet (Sinclair) Fisher. Yancy graduated from Hinds Community College and then received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi and became a Registered Nurse. On February 14, 2019, Yancy married the love of his life, Sheena Hagemann. Yancy was employed at Mueller Copper Tubing of Fulton, Mississippi. He was on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Manufactures Association and the Board of Itawamba Community College Vo-Tech program. He was also a volunteer with Helping Hands, Sanctuary Hospice, and Spring Valley Hospice. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his motorcycle club and even rode to Sturgis, South Dakota. He was an active church member of The Orchard in Tupelo as a greeter and Vacation Bible School volunteer. Yancy's passion for life brought joy to all who came in contact with him, especially when he flashed his magnetic smile. His greatest accomplishment is his daughter, McKena, who he loved to spend time with shopping, riding horses, and painting ceramics. Yancy will be remembered for his love of the beach, sunsets, flowers, children, grilling, and animals-especially his sweet Ellie/Eddie. He was an amazing role model, nurturer, and prime example of a southern gentleman. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Travis Clarence Sinclair and Jenny Hartley Sinclair of Vicksburg, Mississippi. Surviving in addition to his wife, Sheena Fisher, of Tupelo, Mississippi; his daughter, McKena Fisher, of Florence, Mississippi; bonus children, Hailey and Dane Hagemann of Tupelo, Mississippi; his mother, Dr. Janet Fisher of Vicksburg, Mississippi and his mother-in-love and father-in-love, Gary and Lynn Beadles. Friends that became family include Dennis and Tricia Goldman, Mike Armour, Neal Milligan, along with a host of other friends. Visitation is Sunday, September 20, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, 535 W. Jefferson Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 at 1:00 pm. Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 pm at the same location with Rev. Will Rambo and Monica Mosby officiating. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Honorary pallbearers are Dennis Goldman, Mike Armour, Neal Milligan, Danny Cash, Lyle Harris, Colin Maloney, David McLaurin, Matt Boone, Ryan Berry, and Skip Johnson. In Yancy's life, he was a true caregiver. If desired, memorials may be sent to The Tribute of Life Foundation on behalf of Spring Valley Hospice to care for their indigent hospice patients. Address for donations: Spring Valley Hospice, 1018 N. Gloster Street, Suite J, Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
