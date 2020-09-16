TUPELO -- Yancy Fisher, 48, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel. Visitation will be on September 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
