TUPELO -- Kerzie Elizabeth Fisk, 63, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2PM at Oasis of Love Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 25, 12PM until service time at Oasis of Love Church.

